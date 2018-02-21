Give back to your local community with The Health Lottery

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees during the week beginning Sunday, February 18 – and it needs your support

Each week one lucky area benefits from Health Lottery proceeds and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees’ HealthBloom Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery draw in April 2012 HealthBloom CIC has raised over £1.6 million for community groups in the area, with more than £96 million being raised nationwide.

Past projects have included Halifax Boxing, Sport and Fitness Club, a training scheme which involves teaching local people to deliver a programme of ongoing community activities at the club, and Batley Community Outreach Centre which delivers a weekly drop-in social club for over 55’s who are living in isolation in the local area.

Larger charities and organisations, such as Royal Voluntary Service, have also benefitted from the funds raised by HealthBloom CIC.

Click here to see where the money raised has been spent in your town and around the country.

Tickets are just £1 and can be bought in over 32,000 stores or online where you can also find the results of the five weekly draws