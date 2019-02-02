Golden golfer pitches in to help send friend with terminal cancer on dream family trip

A golf club member from Shelf has raised £930 to help pay for a dream holiday to Florida for his friend who has terminal cancer.

Luke Hasprey produced and then raffled off a 24 carat gold golf club to help send his friend Anthony Copley off to America with his family.

Luke and Anthony worked together at Electro-Motive in Doncaster, and wanted to do something to help after hearing his friend had been diagnosed with terminal cancer of the spine a week after the birth of his son.

Luke, 31, said: “For most of last year we worked together in Germany so I got to know him well.

“He’s a really nice guy, he’d do anything for anyone. He just gets on with stuff and doesn’t complain. He’s a really hard worker. It’s just so sad. For something like this to happen to someone like him is awful. I couldn’t believe it when I found out.

“He really appreciates what I’m doing. He just said it’s such a nice thing for someone to do.

“He didn’t really expect it, which just shows what kind of guy he is. He wouldn’t expect anything off anyone.

“I’ve just set-up a new gold plating business and wanted to gold plate a golf club anyway.

“But when I found out about Anthony, I thought it’d be nice to use it to raise money for him.

“I’ve seen a few things on TV about gold plating and thought it was interesting. I sell golf equipment, and I’m quite business-minded, so it seemed like a good idea.

“I’ve had a few offers of £350, £400 for it. It’s one of a kind. I would have thought there isn’t one in the world like it. It’s hard to put a price tag on it.”

The club went to a fellow member of Luke’s golf club in Lightcliffe.