Green light for dementia care home in Rastrick

A proposed new housing scheme to help older people and residents with dementia to live independently has been given the green light.

Calderdale Council has been working with Home Group to deliver the 65-bed scheme on land at the junction of Bramston Street and Thornhill Road in Rastrick.

The development is intended to provide a total of 65 one and two bedroom apartments for residents with central communal facilities including a catering kitchen, communal lounges, hair salon and staff and guest facilities.

Councillor Daniel Sutherland, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, said: “This is part of the Council’s commitment to increasing the choice of homes for older people in Calderdale, with a focus on supporting people with dementia and their carers.

“We want people to live independently at the heart of their community for as long as they can.

“Extra care housing provides a safe and caring environment with specially designed features and plenty of opportunities to socialise.”

The development includes a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, with 10 apartments ready to meet the needs of people with dementia and five ‘shared ownership’ units offering lower cost home ownership.

Rachael Byrne, Executive Director of New Models of Care at Home Group, added: “Through this partnership we’ll be able to provide a design with a focus on those living with dementia, and working with Brewster Bye Architects and Henry Riley consulting we’ve delivered a model of housing that meets their needs.”