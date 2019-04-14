Halifax breast cancer survivor launches fund raising drive with support of businesses

Business owning sisters from Halifax are planning a fund raising drive to support a charity that is close to their hearts.

Helen Jugroop and Claire Ide of X-Press Legal Services are planning a black tie event to raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

At 33-years-old and just months after giving birth to her daughter Helen was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Eight years on and following extensive treatment, she is now cancer free.

She has previously raised money for breast cancer research by taking part in several sponsored runs. Now, with the assistance of her sister and their business contacts, she is scaling up her support.

Helen and Claire are co-directors of X-Press Legal Services, a Halifax company specialising in property searches and reports. They work closely with local solicitors and other conveyancing professionals, so it is no surprise that the event is receiving support from firms they work with as well as other local companies

Woodhall Mortgages, Sleigh and Story Accountants, Zenith Wealth Management and Rite Let are the organisations that have generously donated money to make the evening possible. AMB Hypnosis and Joellebyrne.com have also provided organisational support.

“Claire and I are so pleased by the level of support that we have already received," said orgainser Helen.

"We went into business together because we know that we make a great team but this will be the first event we’ve hosted. It is wonderful to discover that so many of our professional colleagues share our passion for this very worthy cause and we’re looking forward to a busy evening that will be a lot of fun."

“I would also like to express my thanks to the kind donors that have made this event possible. As well as those mentioned, they include our fantastic venue Old Rishworthian Rugby Club, photographer Jade Smith and DJ Paul Shaw, all of whom will be graciously donating services to us. Robert Ellams Magic and Cardelium will also be providing their support in making the evening a huge success.

"We would like to invite local people to join us, so please just get in touch.”

The evening of entertainment will take place on Saturday May 4 at Old Rishworthians Rugby Club.

Guests can look forward to a disco with a live DJ, a hot supper, a close-up magician and plenty of fantastic raffle prizes on offer.

For more information about the event or the services of X-Press Legal Services, call 01422 361115 or click here