Health and wellbeing festival returns to Elland

The countdown to Welland: A Festival of Joy 2019 has begun.

The festival organisers have announced that, following the success of the pilot event last year, this innovative festival of wellbeing will take place in Elland on the weekend of Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June 2019.

The 2019 festival, hosted by local non-profit Curel CIC, will feature workshops, a schools’ programme, taster sessions, and a chance to get together for coffee, craft beer and conversation.

This year the festival has a uniquely global flavour, as Welland will be part of an international celebration of wellness. Welland is programmed to coincide with Global Wellness Day, which will be celebrated around the world on June 8.

The festival’s theme for 2019 is ‘Move Well, Live Well’ and it explores how much better people can feel if they get moving and experience ways to live happier, more connected lives.

Director and dance artist Samantha McCormick has called for everyone to get on board with helping this year’s festival go with a swing.

She said: “We’re busy making preparations and can’t wait to get going. We invite anyone from the community of Elland to bring an idea to our ‘Spark’ Meeting at the wonderful Elland Craft and Tap on Wednesday, February 13 between 6pm and 7.30pm.

“You will meet the team and learn how you can get involved, whether as a practitioner, teacher, volunteer, sponsor, or participant. Everyone’s welcome!” said Samantha.

The festival has received generous funding from Calderdale Council and the National Lottery Community Fund, and the team is hoping local businesses will once again step up and get involved.

For more information about ‘Welland: A Festival of Joy’ 2019 you can contact Samantha McCormick on hello@wellandfestival.co.uk.