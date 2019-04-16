How long work will take to install safety measures on North Bridge In Halifax

The date has been set for when Calderdale Council will complete the safety work being done on North Bridge.

Temporary metal fencing has appeared along North Bridge in Halifax as work begins on the installation of vital safety measures.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins said in his report to full council: "work began to install additional fencing on North Bridge in Halifax.

"These will take the form of new anti-climb mesh and sloping metal covers.

"The aim of the works is to reduce accessibility to the bridge’s parapets. Given the fact that the bridge is a listed structure Planners and Engineers have worked together to ensure that the final design is not only sympathetic to the structure but will also be effective in reducing the number of suicides.

"The present fencing which has been erected is a temporary fence to secure the site whilst the construction works take place. Upon completion of the works (by the end of May) this fencing will be removed."

New CCTV cameras were installed, which have already been used to alert the Council and partners to vulnerable people on the bridge.

Additional works are now taking place to install anti-climb mesh and new sloping metal covers on existing features, to reduce accessibility to the bridge’s parapets.

The Council’s suicide prevention plan supports the ongoing work of the Calderdale Suicide Prevention Group and sets out a range of initiatives to prevent suicides, which as well as physical measures, includes a comprehensive programme of support.