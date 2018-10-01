How to kick the smoking habit this Stoptober

Smokers across Calderdale are being urged to kick the habit during Stoptober – Public Health England’s mass challenge to quit smoking for 28 days.

Smokers who manage to stop for 28 days are five times more likely to stop for good. There are lots of ways to quit and Stoptober has plenty of free support to help people find what works for them.

Calderdale Council is working with Yorkshire Smokefree Calderdale, the local stop smoking service, to support the campaign and provide face-to-face and group support which further increases the chances of quitting successfully.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Inequalities, Councillor Faisal Shoukat, said: “If you’re a smoker, stopping is the best thing you can do for your health and your family’s health.

“We know giving up smoking isn’t easy, but why not join the thousands of other smokers kicking the habit this Stoptober? There’s lots of support available through the campaign and by contacting Yorkshire Smokefree Calderdale. So start your journey to a smoke free life.”

Throughout October, Calderdale Council and Yorkshire Smokefree Calderdale are hosting a number of ‘Know your CO’ events offering free carbon monoxide readings.

Carbon Monoxide enters the body during smoking so smokers have high carbon monoxide readings in the blood compared to non-smokers.

This reduces the blood’s oxygen carrying ability. The good news is that when a smoker quits, nicotine and carbon monoxide levels in blood reduce by more than half and oxygen levels return to normal after just eight hours..

Anyone is welcome to drop-in at any of the following events to find out their reading.

Brighouse Customer First - Every Monday morning in October, 10am – 12noon

Todmorden Health Centre - Tuesday 2, 9 and 23 October , 10am – 12noon

Queens Road Neighbourhood Centre – Monday 8 October and Thursday 11 October, 2 – 5pm.

Halifax Opportunities Trust – Monday 15 October, 1.30pm – 4pm.

Halifax Customer First - Tuesday 16 and Tuesday 30 October, 9am – 1pm.

