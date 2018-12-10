Huge £196.5m of funding approved for hospital revamp plan in Calderdale and Huddersfield

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has approved £196.5 million of capital funding to progress plans for reconfiguration of hospital and community services in Calderdale and Huddersfield.

The funding is part of a £230 million allocation to West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership. It includes schemes at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust and Leeds and York Partnership Foundation Trust.

The Trust will receive £22 million in the current spending period with the remainder following business case approval.

Owen Williams, Chief Executive said: “The decision by the Secretary of State is welcome news on the back of our recent CQC rating of ‘Good’. This takes the Trust and our partners a step closer to improving the overall quality of care provided to local people.

“This forms part of our ongoing work with our local CCG Partners. Given that this involves substantial amounts of public money there will be several stages still to work through with our regulators and the Department of Health and Social Care as we develop the plans in more detail.

“We will continue to work with local people, staff, partners, Scrutiny and campaign groups to ensure that we create the next steps together.”

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, NHS Calderdale and NHS Greater Huddersfield CCGs were asked to provide a progress report to the Secretary of State addressing the issues raised by the Independent Reconfiguration Panel (IRP).

The progress report was submitted in August and a further update is due to be submitted by the end of January 2019.

In the initial report to the Secretary of State, the three organisations, supported by NHS England and NHS Improvement, described how proposals for hospital reconfiguration have developed and changed in response to concerns raised by the Independent Reconfiguration Panel.

The key elements of the proposals are:

- Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital will both provide 24/7 consultant-led A&E services.

- The A&E at CRH will receive all blue light emergency ambulances for patients that have serious life-threatening conditions (working closely with Yorkshire Ambulance Service).

- The A&E at HRI will receive self-presenting patients. Patients requiring acute inpatient admission who present at HRI will be transferred by ambulance from HRI to CRH.

- A specialist paediatric emergency centre at CRH.

- CRH and HRI hospitals will both provide medically led 24/7 urgent care.

- Critical care services, emergency surgical, complex surgery and paediatric surgical services will be provided at CRH

- Planned surgery and care will be provided at HRI.

- Acute inpatient medical care will be provided at CRH.

- Patients who do not require acute clinical care but do require extra support whilst arrangements are made to meet their future needs will be cared for at HRI.

- Midwifery led maternity services will be provided on both hospital sites. Consultant led obstetrics and neo-natal care will be provided at CRH

- Development of out of hospital care to enable patients to be cared for in the community when appropriate.