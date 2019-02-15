Kayleigh braves the shave

A shop worker braved the shave to raise money for charity CLIC Sargent recently.

Kayleigh Fee Hurst, who works at Morrisons in Todmorden, had her head shaved and has already checked out £870.

“CLIC Sargent does wonderful work supporting children and young people and their families with the devastating emotional and financial impact of cancer,” said Kayleigh.

As well as instore fundraising, Kayleigh organised a fundraising event at Todmorden Cricket Club which saw a quiz, live music from Stereofidelic and Kayleigh’s head shaved.

Kayleigh added: “We will also be applying for Matched Funding, where Morrisons will match the amount rasied, essentially doubling the figure.”

Joseph Clark-Bland, Charity Specialist at Morrisons said: “Last year, with the generous support of our customers and fantastic colleagues across the country raised a magnificent £325,000. This year we’re hoping to do even better.”

Rachel Kirby-Rider, CLIC Sargent’s Director of Income and Engagement, said: “The support we’ve had from Morrisons colleagues and customers since they chose us as their charity partner has been exceptional.

“The money they’re raising is making a huge difference to the lives of young people and their families facing cancer.”

More information at: www.clicsargent.org.uk