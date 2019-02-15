Nursery team signs up to 10k

A team of 11 from a Brighouse nursery have signed up to take on the Leeds 10K in memory of the dad of one of the children they look after who died aged 38.

HLC Nursery on Bradford Road, will raise money for The Nick Smith Foundation ahead of July’s run.

The charity was set up in memory of Nick who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in September 2017 and died from the condition 101 days later.

Nick’s daughter Georgia and nephew, Dominic, both currently attend the nursery while son Hadyn went there for four years before going to school.

Charlotte Roebuck, Managing Director of HLC Nursery, said: “Nick and his family are an important part of our nursery community and we have been proud to support the charity since it was formed last year.

“Its aims, especially to help children who face the awful reality of losing a parent at an early age, are ones that mean a huge amount to all of us.

“We hope that as many people as possible will support them as they begin their training for the run this summer.

“Most of them are not regular runners so it is a big challenge for them and we look forward to cheering them on through the streets of Leeds.”

The nursery runners who are taking part include nursery manager Jade Rose and deputy manager Alice Imeson.

They will be joined by Amelia Barker, Sam Helliwell, Samantha Kaye, Paige Ledingham, Leonie Ledingham, Nicole Whittaker, Jenny Crossley, Emma Sladden-Twigg and Courtney Archibald.

Donations at www.nicksmithfoundation.org.uk/teamhlc