Overgate Hospice launches new drop-in support service

A brand new drop-in service for adults suffering from a life-limiting illness and/or their carers has been launched by Overgate Hospice.

The service will provide the opportunity to gain advice, support and information from the multi-disciplinary team at the hospice.

Other benefits include access to complementary therapies, the opportunity to talk to others in similar situations and time and space to relax in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

Day hospice sister Teena Attiwell said: “Often when people are diagnosed with a life-limiting condition they don’t know where to turn for help.

“Our new multi-disciplinary drop-in service is there to provide the support and care that is needed at what can be a really difficult time in people’s lives.”

The drop-in sessions run every Thursday morning from 9.30am until 12pm. The service is free for adults and carers living with life-limiting illness irrespective of diagnosis.

Drop-in aims to promote a sense of well-being and a positive approach to living with illness. Attendees will have access to a specialist multi-professional team including nurses, social workers, chaplains, counsellors, complementary therapists and physiotherapy.

For more information about this service, call 01422 379151 and ask to speak to a member of the day hospice or patient and family support team.