Rastrick care home given closure warning after inadequate inspection

A health watchdog will take enforcement action and close a Calderdale care home if it does not make improvements after it was rated inadequate.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has told St Winifred's Nursing Home in Rastrick that they must make improvements to protect the safety and welfare of people they care for.

Some of the findings from the latest inspection included that although quality assurance systems for assessing, monitoring and improving the quality of the service had improved inspectors found they were in their infancy and there was insufficient time for these systems to become embedded.

Additionally inspectors found that systems and processes to manage medicines were not always safe or effective. Staffing levels were not sufficient to meet people's needs in a timely manner.

When inspectors arrived and looked around the building they found the premises had some unpleasant odours.

They were informed mop heads were not laundered after each use but were replaced on a weekly basis. This was not sufficient to control the spread of infection

CQC had previously inspected the home in April 2017 and rated the service as inadequate and it had been placed in Special Measures.

At this inspection in October and November 2017 the service was rated inadequate for safety, effectiveness and well-led and requires improvement for caring, and responsiveness. Overall, St Winifred’s was rated as inadequate.

Debbie Westhead, Deputy Chief Inspector of Adult Social Care in the North, said: “This service had last been inspected in April 2017 and following this latest inspection I am concerned to note that St Winifred’s has made very little improvement."

“At the last inspection in April 2017 we found there were not enough staff on duty to keep people safe and meet their needs.

"People told us when they pressed their buzzers it was often a long wait before staff attended and we observed this happening.

"It is worrying to report that at this inspection we found the same problem. Inspectors also found that systems and processes to manage medicines were not always safe or effective.

"The overall rating for St Winifred’s is inadequate and it remains in special measures. Services in special measures will be kept under review and If not enough improvement is made within this timeframe so that there is still a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service.”

St Winifred's Nursing Home provides personal care and nursing care for up to 38 older people, some of whom are living with dementia.

On the days CQC inspected there were 22 people living at the home.