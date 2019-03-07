Schoolboy in the swim for safety campaign

A Halifax schoolboy has been chosen to be a water safety ambassador for a national charity.

STA, a national charity dedicated to the teaching of swimming and water safety, has announced that Cori McNamara, 7, is one of five young water safety ambassadors chosen after a nationwide search.

for 2019.

Cori has been through a lot in his short life, including major heart surgery and several operations since.

He loves swimming and the water helps him with his pain and muscles from hypo mobility.

His mum, Lauren said: “Cori jumped for joy when he heard that he had been selected by STA to become a Water Safety Ambassador.

“After everything he has been through, and continues to go through, this is a really big deal for him – we are so very proud of him.

“He has always been a water boy and enjoys swimming so much, so it’s the perfect role for Cori and we know he will be an inspiration to others.”

Zoe Cooper, Sales and Marketing Director at STA, said: “We are very excited to launch the Water Safety Squad this year.

“When we first heard Cori’s story about how swimming helps him with his pain we were inspired.”