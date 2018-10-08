This is how GP surgeries in Calderdale are performing

GP surgeries in Calderdale have received positive ratings across the board in this year’s national GP Patient Survey.

The annual GP Patient Survey is and England-wide poll, providing data of patient experience for every GP practice in the country. It is carried out by market research company Ipsos Mori on behalf of NHS England.

Dr Majid Azeb Clinical Vice-Chair at NHS CalderdaleClinical Commissioning Group

Between January and March this year patients of GP Practices in Calderdale were asked to rate the service they received in areas including making appointments, their views on the care they received, how their health conditions were managed, practice opening hours and health services available when surgeries are closed.

87% of people completing the survey rated their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘good’, putting surgeries in Calderdale above the national benchmark of 84%.

Practices in Calderdale also ranked higher than the national average in ease of getting through to their GP practice on the phone, satisfaction with appointments, helpfulness of reception staff, treatment of mental health needs, and the support offered to people with long-term health conditions.

Dr Majid Azeb Clinical Vice-Chair at NHS Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group, which commissions health and care services for Calderdale and of which 25 GP practices in Calderdale are members, said: “We’re working hard to improve peoples’ experience of health and care services in our area, and the results of this survey suggest that we’re going in the right direction.

“The majority of contact the average person has with the NHS comes through their local GP practice, and it’s very important to us that any visit to the GP is as positive as possible.

“On average, GP practices in Calderdale rank on-par or above the national average in every area covered by the survey, except in regards to people’s experience of health services when their GP practice is closed.

"Since this survey was carried out we’ve brought in the Improved Access Service, through which patients registered with GP practices in Calderdale can now access evening and weekend appointments, seven days a week, including Bank Holidays.”

In Calderdale 8239 questionnaires were sent out as part of this survey, and 2826 were returned completed. That represents a response rate of 34%.

Dr Azeb continued: “This survey is an important way of getting patients’ feedback on their experience of care in our area, and I’d encourage people to help us make improvements by getting involved in next year’s survey.

To read the full report and to see how your local practice performed, search for ‘GP Patient Survey Results on the Calderdale CCG website, www.calderdaleccg.nhs.uk