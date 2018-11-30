TV star Rebekah Vardy’s ‘intimate’ smear test photo sparks surge in women booking appointments

An ‘intimate’ photo of TV star Rebekah Vardy having her smear test has sparked a surge in the number of women booking appointments.

The wife of the former FC Halifax Town star Jamie shared the candid snap on Instagram as she waited to undergo a smear test.

She was trolled by some Instagram users who said there was "too much on show" and "some things are best left private".

But Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust said the post had already reminded some women to book in for cervical screening.

Millions of women in England have missed out on the "life-saving" tests.

The photo showed her in red jungle socks from I’m A Celebrity, Get me Out Of Here! which she appeared on last year and which she wore to remind her she could "brave" the smear test.

"I dread smear tests and I don't even know why," she wrote. She tagged Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust in the post but is not formally working with the charity to raise awareness.

Trust chief executive Robert Music said the charity was "really pleased to see Becky sharing her smear test experience".

"We want women to know they're not alone if they feel worried about going for their smear test, and that there's also lots of support available to help them feel more comfortable when they go for their appointment," he said.

The charity pointed out that many women have commented under the photo saying it has prompted them to get tested.

Cervical screening rates rose after reality TV star Jade Goody died from cervical cancer, but the numbers have fallen back and are at their lowest for two decades in England.

Recent statistics show that 1.28 million women in England did not take up their invitation for cervical screening last year, which amounts to more than one in four women not attending.

Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust said there was a wide range of reasons which could make going for a smear test difficult, from psychological and social barriers to physical barriers such as access and literacy.

In response, to her photo, one follower wrote: "I think it's fantastic you're raising awareness! I cry every time i go for mine as im so embarrassed but I always go, and its thanks to people like yourself, raising awareness."

Mrs Vardy was also quick to defend herself against the trolls. To the man who posted saying there was "too much on show", she replied: "My thighs, knees and feet....the Victorian era called and they want you back home ASAP."

The 36-year-old partner of the Sheffield-born England and Leicester City striker

