Healthcare firm’s new home has wow factor

Gama Healthcare Ltd, a world leader in the manufacture and development of infection control products for the healthcare sector, has moved to brand new premises and almost doubled its Halifax workforce from eight to 15 in the last few months.

The company’s new, two storey workplace is the former Yorkshire Water building in North Dean Business Park. The interiors have now been furnished and fitted by Ben Johnson Interiors and the building has been renamed The Fellows Research Centre after one of the company’s founders, Adrian Fellows.

Gama management was keen to achieve a modern, comfortable yet practical look to their new facility, with informal collaboration areas, multiple private meeting rooms, breakout areas, and large boardroom on the ground floor, with desk areas on the first floor.

For research and training purposes, a fully fitted, authentic ‘hospital’ room has also been included in the building, complete with genuine hospital bed and healthcare equipment as you would ind in an NHS facility.

Ben Johnson Interiors provided space plans and a furniture presentation to demonstrate the best use of the space along with a range of top quality furniture and workplace products to compliment the design.

Mark Hallinan, Senior R&D Associate, said: “We’re so pleased with our new workplace interior.

“It’s exactly how we wished it to be and it’s been a huge morale boost for staff to work in such stylish yet practical surroundings. We had a great working relationship with Ben Johnson Interiors from the start. They were easy to work with and pleasant – and they provided the ideal furniture for us at a good excellent price. What more could we want?”