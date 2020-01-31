Heat Hero from Halifax company awarded at Houses of Parliament

Emma Blackburn from YES Energy Solutions in Greetland was recognised as a Heat Hero at the Houses of Parliament for her work helping vulnerable residents receive funding to help them afford to heat their homes.

Emma’s work plays a crucial role in helping customers qualify for funding through the Community Interest Company’s energy efficiency schemes.

The award was won by Emma for giving extra care and attention to residents who are elderly, in ill-health, or isolated and providing the extra care they need to access funding for energy efficiency measures such as A-rated boilers and insulation.

The Heat Hero awards is an annual event that celebrates individuals that have made a significant commitment to reducing fuel poverty, hosted by national charity NEA.

MP’s from the area’s in which Emma works to alleviate fuel poverty attended the ceremony to offer their congratulations and included the MP for Cleethorpes Martin Vickers and MP for Thirsk and Malton Kevin Hollinrake.

Emma said: “This award is a complete shock and to be invited to the Houses of Parliament to be congratulated is a huge honour.”

“It’s amazing to be surrounded by the other winners who do great work helping people in fuel poverty, and I’m proud that I can be amongst them.”

CEO of YES Energy Solutions, Duncan McCombie said: “Emma is always very modest in her work but her delicate handling of each resident on a case by case basis is a wonderful example of how to be approachable and human on the other end of a phone.

“Emma’s skill is that she understands people. She knows how to convey advice, how to offer support, and how to make people laugh – all of which is essential in helping vulnerable people in the crisis of fuel poverty.”

