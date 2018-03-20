Hebden Bridge ‘best place to live in the UK’

Hebden Bridge has been crowned the best place to live in the UK!

Not only was the town, known for its old mills and flapjack-like houses, ranked number one in the UK thanks to its great quality of life and culture - it is also in the top five in the world, alongside the likes of New York and Perth in Australia!

In a survey carried out by data analytics firm SAS, Hebden Bridge scored highly across all categories, giving it an edge over other popular UK towns.

SAS analysed data such as weather, the job market, prices indices, environmental pollution, public transportation and green spaces, combined with indicators for quality of life such as schools, shops and crime levels.

Other top locations in the UK included Richmond (Greater London), Hale (Greater Manchester) and Harrow (Greater London).

Hebden Bridge also featured in the best seven places globally, ranking at number five behind the overall winner, West Perth in Australia.

But the news comes as no surprise to Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Cllr Barry Collins, who hailed it as “another feather in Calderdale’s cap.”

He told the Todmorden News: “Hebden Bridge people already knew their town was a world-beater.

“Now they have a computer analysis to prove it – based on a wide range of public data, much of which is available on our Calderdale dataworks web page (click here).

“The town has a great cultural offering and a distinctively independent shopping experience, as well as beautiful countryside, great transport links and a close-knit local community.

“It’s already been called ‘Fourth Funkiest Town in the World’ by British High Life magazine and more recently received a ‘Great British High Street Award’ in the Small Market Town category.

“This latest accolade is yet another feather in Calderdale’s cap.

“Earlier this month, a similar computer survey rated Halifax as one of the best connected towns in Europe on the basis of its digital connections, broadband coverage and road and rail connectivity.

“It’s all part of our ambition to make Calderdale the best borough in the north.”

There was praise too on Twitter.

Yorkshire.guide Tweeted: “We know it’s good, but artificial intelligence has now ranked Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire as best place in the UK and fifth best in the world!!!”