Hebden Bridge chef makes finals of Parliamentary Pub Chef of the Year

Pub chef Amy Houghton of The Shoulder of Mutton Inn in Hebden Bridge has been shortlisted as one of just four national finalists in the Parliamentary Pub Chef of the Year competition, in the under 30s Young Chef category.

The prestigious award, in its second year, sought nominations from MPs across the country in the search for the most skilled and talented pub chefs.

Chef Amy was nominated by Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker and shortlisted after a rigorous judging panel selected the best entries from more than 130 nominations.

Chef Amy said: “I can’t begin to tell you how thrilled I am. I would like to thank Craig Whittaker MP for the opportunity.

“The support I have had from everyone, from the staff at work to family, friends and the regulars at The Shoulder of Mutton, has been overwhelming.

“Cooking is all I’ve ever done as a career and to get through so far within the competition shows that I have made the right career choice. Regardless of winning or not, I am ecstatic to have got this far, and know we are all winners.”

Eight finalists, four from the Pub chef and four from the Young Pub Chef categories, will go on to battle it out for the title at a cook-off event in Hospitality House next month. They will cook for judges before winners are announced at an award ceremony in the House of Commons in February.

Craig Whittaker MP said: “I am absolutely delighted to hear that Amy has been short-listed for this year’s Pub Chef Awards. She thoroughly deserves a place in the ‘cook-off’ where her talent and energy will undoubtedly shine through and I wish her the very best of luck in the competition.”