Hebden Bridge cinema reopens this evening after devastating floods hit town

Hebden Bridge Picture House has reopened for business after Storm Ciara devastated the town's businesses on Sunday.

On Sunday, Storm Ciara ripped through West Yorkshire leaving Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Todmorden, and parts of Elland and Brighouse underwater.

Hebden Bridge Picture House

The independent cinema, in New Road, has confirmed it is set to reopen this evening after recovering from the flood, which caused damage to rows A to F in the stalls, which have now been removed.

A spokesperson from the cinema said: "Everything is as normal from Row G backwards.

"We can still seat 394 people."

A representative of the cinema has asked the public to be aware the premises only has one - not four - wheelchair spaces in the stalls, and only six spaces at the back on the flat areas, until the cinema is back to full capacity.

The cinema's internet connection has also been cut off after the flooding so if any members of the public want to attend a viewing, they have been asked to bring cash as card payments are not possible at present.

Hebden Bridge Picture House is one of the last remaining council-owned cinemas in Britain.

Together with the adjacent shops, it forms a Grade II listed building.

Other businesses across the district have also spoke of their frustration with some admitting they have reached breaking point.

Remzi Sasma owner of Rendezvous bistro in Hebden Bridge, said: “I’m shocked because it feels like the government don’t care about us.

“I’m really fed up especially after the lack of lessons learned from 2015.”

David Adams, 65, who owns Mytholmroyd-based David Paul barbers, on Burnley Road, said: “I’ve tried getting flood insurance but there’s been plenty of refusals because my business is in a high-flood-risk area.

“I’d have been better off if my business had gone up in flames – it’s getting to the point where I feel like giving up.

“My feelings are of anger that the flood defences haven’t been completed in time, and I’m devastated because I’m back to square one after the 2015 floods.”