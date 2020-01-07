Hebden Bridge company set to double its size

A Hebden Bridge firm will double its size after a recent acquisition.

Craggs Environmental Ltd is doubling its size, coverage and operational capacity after acquiring the business and assets of LCM Environmental Ltd.

The deal, which completed on 18th December 2019, was supported by a team of Yorkshire advisers including Estelle Brown and Charlotte O’Connor of Clarion Solicitors who provided legal advice to the management of Craggs Environmental, which specialises in fuel and tank infrastructure servicing.

With various sites across the UK, the primarily Hampshire-based LCM Environmental has a long history in the industry and provides a broad range of fuel management and environmental services including man entry tank cleaning, fuel sampling, polishing and tank decommissioning.

Chris Bingham, CEO at Craggs Environmental, said: “This is exciting news and I’m delighted to welcome the team from LCM Environmental into the business.

“This acquisition provides us with a wide range of new equipment and a new fleet of vehicles such as vacuum tankers and fuel polishing rigs.

"We're also joining our teams with over 40 members of staff bringing together a range of skills and industry knowledge.

"Both businesses have a combined history of over 32 years in the industry.

"I'm confident this acquisition will provide a seamless transition for LCM customers, and provide a service which puts us in the running to be the largest fuel service maintenance company in the UK.

"We've a very exciting and busy time ahead of us, as the opportunities for the expanded business with such a range of skills and experience are simply huge.”

Estelle Brown of Clarion said: “This acquisition marks another key stage in the growth of Craggs Environmental and we wish it every success going forward.”