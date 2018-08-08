Hebden Bridge dance company takes a plunge with an unusual performance

Hebden Bridge based dance company Northern Rascals is putting on a show with a difference at the Edwardian Bramley baths in Leeds.

Seven dancers and three opera singers will be performing both in and out of the water in the Edwardian love story “Dearest Daisy”.

Bramley baths is hosting the performance

“Bramley baths are the last surviving Edwardian bath house in Leeds - and one of only a few left in the country, so it makes a fantastic setting for Dearest Daisy,” said Anna Holmes, a former pupil of Calder High School and a graduate of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds - as is her Northern Rascals partner Sam Ford.

There are two performances of “Dearest Daisy” on Saturday, August 11 at 4pm and 7pm. Both are child friendly. It follows the romance of Daisy and Charles, after a chance meeting at a swimming gala in 1904 - the year Bramley baths was built.

The performances also feature students from Leeds College of Music.

Tickets cost £7.50 and £5 for concessions. For more details contact 0113 2560949.

