Several roads have been shut as crews deal with the fire at Burlees House and La Perla on Hangingroyd Lane and Calderdale Council has advised

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker tweeted: "Sad to see this iconic mill go up in flames during the night. Thankfully there are no known casualties. The Town Centre is currently closed off and people living in the town centre of Hebden Bridge are advised to keep windows and doors closed Please avoid the area if possible."

Calder Ward Councillor Sarah Courtney captured a video of the fire as it blazed through the building: "Devastating for these Hebden Bridge businesses. Burlees House and La Perla restaurant on fire."

Steve Duncan DL, chief executive officer, Community Foundation for Calderdale tweeted: "Thinking of all the #HebdenBridge businesses affected by the devastating fire @CalderdaleFound please let us know if we can help in any way?"

Crews were called at 2.12am, with people reported in the building. Teams from eight fire stations were deployed, along with several specialist units and firefighters from Greater Manchester and Lancashire.