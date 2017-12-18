Hebden Bridge Junior Band spreading Christmas musical cheer far and wide

Their hectic Christmas schedule has seen Hebden Bridge Junior Band provide festive cheer near and far in the run up to Christmas.

The band’s reputation, under the guidance of musical director Richard Brier, is spreading and the young musicians have been invited to perform at a number of locations, both locally and further afield.

The young musicians were asked back to play at York’s Christmas market for the second year - landing a prime spot outside Betty’s tearooms with complimentary hot chocolates to keep them going through the cold.

They have also played at Wetherby racecourse, at Stones methodist church in Ripponden, and closer to home at the Big Sing at the Good Shepherd Church in Mytholmroyd. They have played a number of other Calder Valley engagements, including a Mytholmroyd Working Men’s Club concert where former members were invited to join in.

You can hear them playing at Carols in the Square in Hebden Bridge on Christmas Eve (6.30pm) before they say goodbye to 2017 with a lunchtime concert at the Piece Hall in Halifax on December 30 (12.45pm to 1.45pm).