Hebden Bridge Junior Band thank all for record donations for cancer charity

The young musicians of Hebden Bridge Junior Band have thanked generous Calder Valley people who donated to their collection for the Candlelighters children’s cancer charity at Hebden Bridge’s big Christmas Eve event.

The band has a long history of collecting for the Leeds-based charity at the Carols in the Square and this year raised a record £609.89.

Each year, more than 150 children are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire and Candlelighters gives support to both them and their families.

Fundraising assistant Sean Donnelly said donations such as this were much appreciated. “Your support means so much to us. Together, we can make a real difference for Yorkshire families affected by children’s cancer. The support we offer can be as simple as a cup of tea and a break from the wards, to a full programme of therapy and support for children, parents, siblings and grandparents.

“Your donation will go towards supporting every family affected by childhood cancer in Yorkshire.”