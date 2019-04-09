Here are 15 former Halifax Town players who now play in the Premier League or Football League

The most obvious example of this is Premier League winning Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy (pictured above), but there are plenty of others who have followed in his footsteps and gone on to bigger and better things after leaving The Shaymen.

1. Adam Legzdins Played for Town during the 2005-06 season and now plays for Premier League side Burnley

2. Lee Gregory Played for Town between 2010 and 2014 and now plays in the Championship with Millwall

3. CJ Hamilton Played for Town on loan from Sheffield United during the 2015-16 campaign and now plays for League Two club Mansfield

4. David Brooks Played for Town on loan from Sheffield United in 2015, and now plays for Premier League side Bournemouth

