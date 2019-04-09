Here are 15 former Halifax Town players who now play in the Premier League or Football League
Halifax Town have an enviable record of former players who have gone on to enjoy success in the Premier League and Football League.
The most obvious example of this is Premier League winning Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy (pictured above), but there are plenty of others who have followed in his footsteps and gone on to bigger and better things after leaving The Shaymen.
1. Adam Legzdins
Played for Town during the 2005-06 season and now plays for Premier League side Burnley