We take a look at the most prominent footballers past and present to have been born in Halifax. Do you recognise them all?

1. Paul Kendall Played 116 times for Halifax Town, scoring four goals, and also went on to play for Macclesfield Town and Scarborough. Picture: Johnny Meynell other Buy a Photo

2. Peter Butler After a playing career for the likes of West Ham, Notts County, Huddersfield, West Brom and Halifax, Butler has gone onto coach in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Botswana, Indonesia and South Africa. other Buy a Photo

3. Kevin Donovan Played a handful of games on loan at Halifax from first club Huddersfield but made his name as a player for West Brom and Grimsby in the 1990's. Picture: Johnny Meynell other Buy a Photo

4. Lee Richardson Younger brother of Nick, Lee started at Halifax before going onto play for Watford, Blackburn, Huddersfield and Chesterfield, who he also managed. Picture: Johnny Meynell other Buy a Photo

View more