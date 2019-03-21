Here are some of the weird and wonderful Halifax Town kits over the years

Halifax Town have predominantly worn a blue and white kit, writes Johnny Meynell, though initially the team played in black and white stripes and were nicknamed the Magpies between 1911 - 1916. The club adopted a blue strip for the first time in 1919 following the end of the First World War, and were nicknamed the Royal Blues. For 1920-21 the colours were changed to blue and white stripes, the kit Town wore when they were elected to the Football League in 1921.
3. He's behind you!: Tony Rhodes marks George Best in Town's 2-1 win over Man United in the Watney Cup on July 31, 1971. Photo by Masahide Tomikoshi / TOMIKOSHI PHOTOGRAPHY
