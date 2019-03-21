Halifax Town, 1986-87'Finished: 15th, Fourth Division

Here are some of the weird and wonderful Halifax Town kits over the years

After Halifax Town recently revealed the designs for their 2019-20 kits, we take a look back at the good, the bad and the ugly of some of the clubs' previous sartorial efforts.

Halifax Town have predominantly worn a blue and white kit, writes Johnny Meynell, though initially the team played in black and white stripes and were nicknamed the Magpies between 1911 - 1916. The club adopted a blue strip for the first time in 1919 following the end of the First World War, and were nicknamed the Royal Blues. For 1920-21 the colours were changed to blue and white stripes, the kit Town wore when they were elected to the Football League in 1921.

Halifax Town, 1967-68'Finished: 11th, Fourth Division

1. Halifax Town, 1967-68

Halifax Town, 1970-71'Finished: 3rd, Third Division

2. Halifax Town, 1970-71

He's behind you!: Tony Rhodes marks George Best in Town's 2-1 win over Man United in the Watney Cup on July 31, 1971. Photo by Masahide Tomikoshi / TOMIKOSHI PHOTOGRAPHY''Finished: 17th, Third Division

3. He's behind you!: Tony Rhodes marks George Best in Town's 2-1 win over Man United in the Watney Cup on July 31, 1971. Photo by Masahide Tomikoshi / TOMIKOSHI PHOTOGRAPHY

Halifax Town v Newport, October 6, 1979'Finished: 18th, Fourth Division

4. Halifax Town v Newport, October 6, 1979

