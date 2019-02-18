Here are ten of the most instagrammable locations in Calderdale

With its picturesque valleys and beautiful buildings, Calderdale is a dream for taking pictures.

Whether it’s photographing a scenic landscape or one of the borough’s many iconic landmarks, there is so much to see. Here are just a few of the places to take great pictures to be posted on Instagram in Calderdale.

The recently renovated Grade I listed Piece Hall in Halifax is a standout location for a spot of photography. From the grand gates to the central courtyard, there are so many amazing picture opportunities.

This is an iconic landmark which stands high on the Calderdale hills. Snap it from across the valley or you could take a picture up close after walking one of the many routes to pass the monument.

Some would argue that there is no better view of Halifax than the one from Beacon Hill. A short walk along a path means you can look down on the town, spotting landmarks, and out to the hills behind.

With its cobbled streets and historic buildings, Heptonstall is a photographers dream. Why not snap a picture of the church ruins or wander to the edge of the village and look out over the beautiful valley.

Soon to be broadcast to the world in Sally Wainwright drama Gentleman Jack, Shibden Hall makes for a stunning photo. Dating back to around 1420, the historic hall sits in the picturesque Shibden Park.

The canalside in Brighouse is always scenic but especially during the summer. Good photo opportunities include the old flour silo, now part of ROKT, calm waters and interesting wildlife.

The view of rooftops nestled in a lush green valley is wonderful, which is why Hebden Bridge is a great spot to take some pictures. You can snap a photo on the cobbled streets or looking down from the hills.

Wainhouse Tower is another iconic Calderdale landmark that is begging to be photographed. Not only is the King Cross folly beautiful, but the view from the top when its open on bank holidays is stunning.

A visit to Hardcastle Crags in Hebden Bridge is always a pleasure and the mix of wildlife and historic buildings makes for an interesting trip. Take a walk along to Gibson Mill for a great photo opportunity.