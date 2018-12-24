Here are the changes to Calderdale Council services over Christmas and New Year

With a number of bank holidays taking place over the next week due to Christmas and New Year, here are the changes to Calderdale Council services.

The crematorium will be closed December 25 but the Books of Remembrance will be open for visitors. Cemeteries are open all year round, but are on call on Bank holidays.

The Contact Centre will be closed on 25, 26 December and 1 January 2019.

All Customer First offices will be closed on 25, 26 December and 1 January. Halifax and Brighouse Customer First will close at 4pm on 24 and 31 December. Todmorden Customer First will be closed all day on 31 December.

Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The Register Office will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, December 30 and New Year's Day. On days when the Register Office is closed, a death can be registered (10am - 6pm), in certain extreme circumstances. A Community Registrar can be contacted between these hours on mobile: 07940 541583. Relatives should ensure that they have all the relevant paperwork before phoning. Relatives wishing to take a person out of the country must contact the Register Office the next working day.

Here are the changes to bin collections:

Wednesday December 26 - Thursday December 27

Thursday December 27 - Friday December 28

Friday December 28 - Saturday December 29

Monday December 31 - No change

Tuesday January 1 - Wednesday January 2

Wednesday January 2 - Thursday January 3

Thursday January 3 - Friday January 4

Friday January 4 - Saturday, January 5