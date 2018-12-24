Here are the changes to Calderdale Council services over New Year

With a number of bank holidays taking place over the next week due to Christmas and New Year, here are the changes to Calderdale Council services.

The Contact Centre will be closed on 1 January 2019.

All Customer First offices will be closed on 1 January. Halifax and Brighouse Customer First will close at 4pm on31 December. Todmorden Customer First will be closed all day on 31 December.

Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The Register Office will be closed on New Year's Day. On days when the Register Office is closed, a death can be registered (10am - 6pm), in certain extreme circumstances. A Community Registrar can be contacted between these hours on mobile: 07940 541583. Relatives should ensure that they have all the relevant paperwork before phoning. Relatives wishing to take a person out of the country must contact the Register Office the next working day.

Here are the changes to bin collections:

Monday December 31 - No change

Tuesday January 1 - Wednesday January 2

Wednesday January 2 - Thursday January 3

Thursday January 3 - Friday January 4

Friday January 4 - Saturday, January 5