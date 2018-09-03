Here are the finalists in this year's Community Spirit Awards

The finalists for this year’s Community Spirit Awards have been announced.
Run annually by the Community Foundation for Calderdale, the awards are open to any voluntary organisation, charity, community group or individual charity volunteer or staff member, and celebrate the life-changing work they do and their dedication to making Calderdale a better place to live.
Steve Duncan, Chief Executive, Community Foundation for Calderdale, said: “I am so looking forward to this year’s Community Spirit Awards. As Chief Executive of the Community Foundation I know there is fantastic work going on in our communities thanks to third sector organisations, from registered charities to local volunteer groups, and the Awards are a great way of celebrating and recognising those involved”.
“As always, the calibre of this year’s finalists highlights not only their creativity, tenacity and innovation, but also the diverse variety of charitable work across Calderdale”
Winners of all categories will be announced at the award ceremony on September 27 2018 at The Venue, Barkisland, Halifax.
The shortlist includes 15 individuals and 21 organisations from across the Calderdale, the full shortlist includes:
Charity of the year - Sponsored by Riley and Co
Awarded to a charity that has delivered outstanding service to its beneficiaries, promoted and raised its cause, been clear in its goals and strategy, and demonstrated excellence, especially within the last year.
Overgate Hospice
Halifax Opportunities Trust
Archway
Slow the flow
Healthy Minds
Best Marketing - Sponsored by Wright Angle Marketing
Awarded to the best marketing campaign, which included one or more of the following elements: direct mail, telemarketing, advertising, branding, anniversary marketing, loyalty schemes, visual marketing and use of brand ambassadors, social media
Bloodstock Festival
Eureka
Overgate Hospice
Fundraising Campaign-Sponsored by Value Exchange
Awarded to a campaigning team of a charity on the basis of innovative approaches coupled with exceeding funding targets.
Bloodstock Festival
Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice
Puzzle Hall Community Pub
Best New Charitable group -Sponsored by Latitude 7
Awarded to a charitable group that has made a demonstrable impact since its foundation, achieved awareness of its cause, mission and activities, and set the foundations of excellent management and accountability for the future.
Puzzle Hall Community Pub
Slow The Flow
Todmorden Health Champions
Arts and Culture-Sponsored by Croft Myl
Awarded to a charity active in the arts (visual arts-music-film-photography-writing-drama- dance-design) which has demonstrated passion and enthusiasm in making a significant contribution to the wider community.
Arts for Brighouse
Brodstock Music Festival
Calder valley Youth Theatre
Overgate Hospice Choir
Nova Collective
Breakthrough of The Year -Sponsored by Heights UK
Awarded for successfully developing something new or different. Areas could include supporter and/or donor engagement, putting a piece of research to good use, extending the reach of the charity or introducing a new way of working.
ABS + Calderdale Smartmove
Calderdale coaching trust
Healthy Minds
Horizons
Space at Filed lane
Great and Green -Sponsored by Pullman Steel
Awarded to an individual, school or charity which is having a positive impact on the community and/or raising the profile of environmental issues.
Rastrick Plays better
Slow the flow
Tressponcibility
Young Community Champion Sponsored by Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Awarded to a young person, who has engaged, inspired or motivated their peers or other people in support of a social cause or initiative, volunteered for a local charity etc.
Cody
Kevin
Rosie-Mae
Sam
Volunteer of the year - Sponsored by Skircoat Green Directory
Awarded to the volunteer who has displayed the greatest commitment and achievement to a charity, voluntary sector organisation or the community.
Carol Burns
Dr Zoe Douglas
Heather and Andrew Hartwell
Peggy Williamson
Peggy Bruce
Outstanding Achievement Award Sponsored by Wilby
Awarded to a person who has demonstrated dedication, professionalism and integrity throughout their career, and who has produced a demonstrably positive effect on the sector through their work.
Angela Everson
Jackie Thompson
Margaret Bottomley
Martin Moorman
Michelle Foster
Rev Canon Hillary Barber