Here are the finalists in this year's Community Spirit Awards

The finalists for this year’s Community Spirit Awards have been announced.

Run annually by the Community Foundation for Calderdale, the awards are open to any voluntary organisation, charity, community group or individual charity volunteer or staff member, and celebrate the life-changing work they do and their dedication to making Calderdale a better place to live.

Steve Duncan, Chief Executive, Community Foundation for Calderdale, said: “I am so looking forward to this year’s Community Spirit Awards. As Chief Executive of the Community Foundation I know there is fantastic work going on in our communities thanks to third sector organisations, from registered charities to local volunteer groups, and the Awards are a great way of celebrating and recognising those involved”.

“As always, the calibre of this year’s finalists highlights not only their creativity, tenacity and innovation, but also the diverse variety of charitable work across Calderdale”

Winners of all categories will be announced at the award ceremony on September 27 2018 at The Venue, Barkisland, Halifax.

The shortlist includes 15 individuals and 21 organisations from across the Calderdale, the full shortlist includes:

Charity of the year - Sponsored by Riley and Co

Awarded to a charity that has delivered outstanding service to its beneficiaries, promoted and raised its cause, been clear in its goals and strategy, and demonstrated excellence, especially within the last year.

Overgate Hospice

Halifax Opportunities Trust

Archway

Slow the flow

Healthy Minds

Best Marketing - Sponsored by Wright Angle Marketing

Awarded to the best marketing campaign, which included one or more of the following elements: direct mail, telemarketing, advertising, branding, anniversary marketing, loyalty schemes, visual marketing and use of brand ambassadors, social media

Bloodstock Festival

Eureka

Overgate Hospice

Fundraising Campaign-Sponsored by Value Exchange

Awarded to a campaigning team of a charity on the basis of innovative approaches coupled with exceeding funding targets.

Bloodstock Festival

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice

Puzzle Hall Community Pub

Best New Charitable group -Sponsored by Latitude 7

Awarded to a charitable group that has made a demonstrable impact since its foundation, achieved awareness of its cause, mission and activities, and set the foundations of excellent management and accountability for the future.

Puzzle Hall Community Pub

Slow The Flow

Todmorden Health Champions

Arts and Culture-Sponsored by Croft Myl

Awarded to a charity active in the arts (visual arts-music-film-photography-writing-drama- dance-design) which has demonstrated passion and enthusiasm in making a significant contribution to the wider community.

Arts for Brighouse

Brodstock Music Festival

Calder valley Youth Theatre

Overgate Hospice Choir

Nova Collective

Breakthrough of The Year -Sponsored by Heights UK

Awarded for successfully developing something new or different. Areas could include supporter and/or donor engagement, putting a piece of research to good use, extending the reach of the charity or introducing a new way of working.

ABS + Calderdale Smartmove

Calderdale coaching trust

Healthy Minds

Horizons

Space at Filed lane

Great and Green -Sponsored by Pullman Steel

Awarded to an individual, school or charity which is having a positive impact on the community and/or raising the profile of environmental issues.

Rastrick Plays better

Slow the flow

Tressponcibility

Young Community Champion Sponsored by Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Awarded to a young person, who has engaged, inspired or motivated their peers or other people in support of a social cause or initiative, volunteered for a local charity etc.

Cody

Kevin

Rosie-Mae

Sam

Volunteer of the year - Sponsored by Skircoat Green Directory

Awarded to the volunteer who has displayed the greatest commitment and achievement to a charity, voluntary sector organisation or the community.

Carol Burns

Dr Zoe Douglas

Heather and Andrew Hartwell

Peggy Williamson

Peggy Bruce

Outstanding Achievement Award Sponsored by Wilby

Awarded to a person who has demonstrated dedication, professionalism and integrity throughout their career, and who has produced a demonstrably positive effect on the sector through their work.

Angela Everson

Jackie Thompson

Margaret Bottomley

Martin Moorman

Michelle Foster

Rev Canon Hillary Barber