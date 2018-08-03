Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

2 storey side and rear extension: 69 Gleanings Avenue, Halifax.

Detached stable block for domestic use: Round Hill Farm, Cragg Lane, Cragg Vale.

Repairs to bridge (Listed Building Consent): Hebble Hole Foot Bridge, Hudson Mill Road, Blackshaw Head.

Dormer to front elevation: 51 Mayfield Avenue, Halifax.

Four residential apartments: Land Junction Beacon Hill Road And Godley Branch Road, Halifax.

Link extension and adaption of existing double height outbuilding: Ing Top Barn, Ashes Lane, Todmorden.

DECIDED

Demolition of existing porch to facilitate single storey extension to front: Benroyd Farm, Jagger Green Lane, Holywell Green.

Conversion of existing integral garage to living space: 21 Heath Lea, Halifax.

Prior approval application for a change of use from office use (Class B1a) to form two apartments (Class C3): First And Second Floor Calder House Black Swan Passage, Halifax.

Construction of a new weather proof plant enclosure on a raised concrete plinth, to house the Motor Control Centre for the Surplus Activated Sludge pump, and construction (raising) of an electricity transformer on a concrete bund, with a simple canopy roof and enclosed with security fencing (part retrospective): Brighouse Sewage Works, Cooper Bridge Road, Cooper Bridge, Brighouse.

Demolition and re building to form new detached dwelling: Clough House, Elland Road, Ripponden.

Conversion of stables to dwelling with new garage: Land West Of Garages, Butts Green Lane, Warley.

Partial demolition and reinstatement of existing fire damaged retail unit for retail use, as existing to the ground floor, with two 1 bedroom apartments to first and second floors: 18 - 20 Southgate, Halifax.