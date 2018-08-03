Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council
Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

2 storey side and rear extension: 69 Gleanings Avenue, Halifax.

Detached stable block for domestic use: Round Hill Farm, Cragg Lane, Cragg Vale.

Repairs to bridge (Listed Building Consent): Hebble Hole Foot Bridge, Hudson Mill Road, Blackshaw Head.

Dormer to front elevation: 51 Mayfield Avenue, Halifax.

Four residential apartments: Land Junction Beacon Hill Road And Godley Branch Road, Halifax.

Link extension and adaption of existing double height outbuilding: Ing Top Barn, Ashes Lane, Todmorden.

DECIDED

Demolition of existing porch to facilitate single storey extension to front: Benroyd Farm, Jagger Green Lane, Holywell Green.

Conversion of existing integral garage to living space: 21 Heath Lea, Halifax.

Prior approval application for a change of use from office use (Class B1a) to form two apartments (Class C3): First And Second Floor Calder House Black Swan Passage, Halifax.

Construction of a new weather proof plant enclosure on a raised concrete plinth, to house the Motor Control Centre for the Surplus Activated Sludge pump, and construction (raising) of an electricity transformer on a concrete bund, with a simple canopy roof and enclosed with security fencing (part retrospective): Brighouse Sewage Works, Cooper Bridge Road, Cooper Bridge, Brighouse.

Demolition and re building to form new detached dwelling: Clough House, Elland Road, Ripponden.

Conversion of stables to dwelling with new garage: Land West Of Garages, Butts Green Lane, Warley.

Partial demolition and reinstatement of existing fire damaged retail unit for retail use, as existing to the ground floor, with two 1 bedroom apartments to first and second floors: 18 - 20 Southgate, Halifax.