Mobile speed camera locations in Calderdale

Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale from week commencing Monday 13 August.

Boothtown Road Between Woodside Road & Ploughcroft Lane

Bradford Road, Northowram Between Park View Avenue & Victoria Drive

Burnley Road, Cornholme Between Greenfield Terrace & Carr Road

Burnley Road, Friendly Between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane & Whitty Lane

Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot Between 450m NW of Station Road to John Naylor Lane

Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot Between John Naylor Lane & Warley Wood Lane

Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd Between 130m NW of Clogg Works & Westfield Terrace

Crag Lane Between Jumples & Page Hill

Elland Road, Elland Between Binns Top Lane & Wood Lane

Halifax Road, Hipperholme Between Denholme Gate Road & 307M West of Watergate

Halifax Road, Hove Edge Between Pond Farm Drive & Elland Road

Leeds Road Between 174m E of Syke Lane & 246m W of Huddersfield Road

Moor End Road, Pellon Between Park Close and Moor End Gardens

Ovenden Road, Halifax Between Ovenden Way & Shay Lane

Skircoat Road, Halifax Between Hunger Hill & Heath Lane

Stainland Road Between 35m South of Bradley Lane & Queen Street