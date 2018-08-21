Here is what to expect from the final episode of Channel 4's Ackley Bridge

After 12 weeks of drama in the fictional Yorkshire mill town, what can we expect from the final episode of Ackley Bridge series two?

Jordan (Samuel Bottomley) is desperate to pass his GCSEs when he finds an Art College that he wants to go to but fears that he hasn't done enough revision.

Mandy (Jo Joyner) encourages him to knuckle down, but Jordan gets distracted by a reunion with his estranged mum that sends him on a course of destruction.

Mandy is offered a lifeline for the school that forces her to question her loyalty to Sadiq (Adil Ray) and risk her role as head teacher.

Ackley Bridge will hit our screens for the last time this series tonight on Channel 4 at 8pm

