Here's how much children in Halifax get from the Tooth Fairy, according to a new survey

Payments from the Tooth Fairy are down by 10 per cent - and kids in Halifax get an average of £1.27 per gnasher, according to a new survey.

The figure in the town is down by 13p from £1.40 in the last four years.

A small minority of youngsters (two per cent) get as much as £20 for each tooth that falls out - amounting to £400 for a full set of all 20 baby teeth.

The Tooth Fairy is most careful in Newcastle where kids get an average of 80p per lost tooth - a 20 per cent slump on 2015’s figure.

The results came from a new survey of 2,000 parents by cosmetic dental brand Your Smile Direct.

The survey found that average payments nationally had dropped by 10 per cent from £2.10 to £1.90 since 2015.

More than a quarter (28 per cent) of children get a £1 coin for each lost tooth, 24 per cent get a £2 coin, and 14 per cent get less than £1 - most typically 50p.

A further 11 per cent get £5, 10 per cent get £10, three per cent get between £10 and £20 and two per cent get more than £20.

Only eight per cent of kids never receive a visit from the Tooth Fairy.

Nine out of ten parents (91 per cent) said their children under five believed in the Tooth Fairy - the same figure as for Santa Claus.

More than a third of parents (34 per cent) said their children spent their Tooth Fairy money on sweets.

A further 33 per cent spent it on toys, with saving (21 per cent), books (seven per cent) and clothes (five per cent) the other most popular answers.

Dr Mark-Anthony Shepherd, lead dentist for Your Smile Direct, said: “Even the Tooth Fairy is feeling the pinch!

“But it is great news that the Tooth Fairy is still visiting 92 per cent of homes with children.

“It is a shame that a third of children are spending their Tooth Fairy money on sweets - that is the quickest way to ensure a further visit from the Tooth Fairy.”

Most children have a full set of 20 milk or baby teeth by the age of three and start losing them by the age of five or six. They tend to fall out in the same order they came, with the front centre lower teeth going first.

It takes six or more years to grow a full set of 28 adult teeth - 32 if you include wisdom teeth which arrive right at the back of the mouth around the age of 20.