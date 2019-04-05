Here's how Todmorden pigs are helping the Real Junk Food Project reduce its food waste

A Todmorden pig farm has partnered up with the Real Junk Food Project to reduce the amount of food waste by feeding it to its pigs.

Porcus, an outdoor reared pig farm, will use the food not suitable to be used in the junk food project to feed its pigs that produce its homemade artisan sausage, bacon and more.

The Real Junk Food Project intercepts thousands of tonnes of unwanted food that would usually be thrown away but is still good enough to eat in an effort to reduce food waste.

Read: Partially blind rescue dog Billy is the star of the show in Hipperholme

Operational since 2010, Porcus founder SJ Clegg has said how it benefits her and her wife Nat’s independent business, as well as making a positive impact on the environment.

“We are a pig to plate farm, breeding and outdoor rearing indigenous British rare breed pigs and allowing them to grow for 12 months, compared to 20 weeks for cheaper supermarket meat.

“As we really focus on their welfare, we struggle to compete as far greater costs are involved. The products coming from Adam cuts back on our food bill and we can be a bit more competitive in our market. The products are twice the price for three times as much work. It’s what we believe in; providing a life for these animals.”

Throughout the week, The Real Junk Food Project volunteers put aside any surplus non-animal product that isn’t fit for humans and sends it to Porcus.

Read: 21 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in 2009

For Porcus, this process ensures even more sustainability for the business. adding extra goodness in ways you wouldn’t even expect.

SJ said: “We deliver our products to Morrisons each week and our van goes past The Real Junk Food Project. It would be coming back empty and wasting the value of the petrol for the return journey but instead it returns full of pig feed!”