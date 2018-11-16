Here's where to start your Christmas celebrations in Calderdale

1. #Fri Nov 16 10:37:03 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Mytholmroyd Christmas Lights Switch On''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Mytholmroyd will light up this weekend at the annual lights switch on. It will take place on Saturday, 17 November from 12pm to 5.30pm and include a market with delicious food as well as performances from local groups. Events will be taking place St Michael's Church Hall, Erringden Room and Memorial Gardens.''[IPTC]Headline=Mytholmroyd Christmas Lights Switch On

Mytholmroyd will light up this weekend at the annual lights switch on. It will take place on Saturday, 17 November from 12pm to 5.30pm and include a market with delicious food as well as performances from local groups. Events will be taking place St Michael's Church Hall, Erringden Room and Memorial Gardens.

