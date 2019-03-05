Here's where you can see this year's Tour de Yorkshire trophies when they come to Halifax

Visitors to The Piece Hall in Halifax will soon be able to get up close to the prestigious Tour de Yorkshire trophies.

Ahead of The Piece Hall hosting the start of stage four of the Tour de Yorkshire on Sunday 5 May, both the men’s and women’s race trophies will arrive in Calderdale on Wednesday 13 March, as part of a regional tour.

From 9.30am until 4.30pm, the iconic ‘Y’ trophies will be on display in the Welcome Centre at The Piece Hall. Visitors are able to drop-in throughout the day between these times.

The trophies will be transported to The Piece Hall in one of Welcome to Yorkshire’s branded BMWs, complete with the iconic yellow ‘Y’ attached to the roof.

The eye-catching vehicle will be in The Piece Hall courtyard throughout the day.

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Tim Swift, said: “There isn’t long to go until we see the Tour de Yorkshire back in Calderdale, with just over two months until The Piece Hall hosts the start of day four of the race on Sunday 5 May.

“To build excitement ahead of the big day, the official race trophies will be on display at the Welcome Centre at The Piece Hall on Wednesday 13 March. I’m sure many people will be excited to see the trophies that have been held aloft by some of the greatest cyclists in the world.”

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “It’s an honour to be able to see up close the stunning Tour de Yorkshire trophies in advance of the race itself returning to The Piece Hall. Excitement is already building for the big day and this is a great way to begin the countdown to May 5.”

For more information about the Tour de Yorkshire, visit letour.yorkshire.com or to find out more about the route in Calderdale, go to www.visitcalderdale.com.