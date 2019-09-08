Here's your chance to go behind the scenes of Halifax's gran heritage buildings

Halifax Heritage Festival is back, giving visitors a glimpse behind the scenes of some of the town’s grand, heritage buildings and the chance to find out more about its fascinating history.

Running alongside the national Heritage Open Days, the Halifax Heritage Festival is coordinated by Halifax Business Improvement District and runs until Sunday September 22.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Susan Press, said: “We’re lucky in Calderdale to have such a wealth of impressive heritage destinations, all contributing to the area’s distinctive character.

“The Halifax Heritage Festival will showcase some of these wonderful buildings, with special access, fascinating events and guided tours bringing the history of the town to life.

“Many of the events on offer are free, so they can be enjoyed by everyone – this includes special access to Shibden Hall.”

Many Council buildings featured in the festival will be opening their doors for events throughout September.

On September 12 and 13 there’s the chance for visitors to see inside the Grade II* listed Halifax Town Hall with free guided tours at 11.30am and 2pm.

The impressive building was designed by Sir Charles Barry, architect of the Houses of Parliament and was voted one of the Top 10 town halls in the country by Architect Today magazine.

Also on Friday September 13, the Friends of the Victoria Theatre invite you to join them for a tour of the Halifax theatre.

Visitors can learn about its history, how it’s changed over the years, how it's run and some of the famous and unusual artists who have appeared there.

Tours cost £3 per person and can be booked at the theatre box office.

Events are taking place at Halifax Central Library and Archives from Tuesday Spetember 17 to Thursday September 19, with illustrated talks and hands-on workshops on offer.

Also likely to be popular are the free tours of Bankfield Museum, which are taking place on Friday September 20 at 11am and 2pm.

Visitors will be guided around the Victorian mansion, originally built as the home for philanthropist and MP, Colonel Edward Akroyd and now home to fascinating exhibitions – currently including costumes from the television series, Gentleman Jack.

Fans of Gentleman Jack can also visit the home of its protagonist, Anne Lister, with special free access to Shibden Hall.

The attraction will be free to enter on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September.

This event is expected to be very popular, and entry will be for advance tickets only due to limited numbers.