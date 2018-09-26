High-flying entrants unite to take part in Halifax kite event

Hundreds of colourful kites and aerial art works will take to the air this weekend as a major year-long project reaches its high point.

The FLY! South Pennines Kite Festival, held for the first time last year, has seen scores of people work with community artists to make kites in workshops across Calderdale, Kirklees and Bradford.

FLY! South Pennines Kite Festival,

Their creations will take to the air with a grand finale on Saturday on Hunter Hill, between Wainstalls and Mixenden, near Halifax, 11am to 5pm.

The festival is a partnership of Pennine Prospects, Handmade Parade artists in Hebden Bridge and Yorkshire Water. The aim is to use the arts to encourage local people from all backgrounds to explore the South Pennine landscape and its heritage and culture.

Adele Adams, Operations Manager at Pennine Prospects, said: “Kite making and flying really does bring communities closer together and it’s a great reason to get out in the countryside.

“We hope thousands will come along to the climax and see kites inspired by the history and art of kite flying from different countries and cultures. We promise it will be a fantastic day out.”

Funding for the project has come from Yorkshire Water, Arts Council, Bradford Council, Tesco Bags of Help, Newground Together and Hebden Royd Town Council.

There will also be displays of Handmade Parade bespoke artworks and sculptures, a teddy bear parachute drop, stalls and live music. The Northern Kite Group will add their expertise.

Parking is limited around the venue so visitors are advised to use public transport if possible.

Kites were invented in China, where materials ideal for kite building were readily available including silk fabric for sail material; fine, high-tensile-strength silk for flying line; and resilient bamboo for a strong, lightweight framework. The invention is credited to a pair of Chinese philosophers.