Highways England patrol car catches fire on M62

A Highways England 4x4 clearing the way for gritters on the M62 inadvertently added to the chaos when it caught fire.

The patrol vehicle was part of a road block to allow gritters to pass by when it burst into flames on the eastbound carriageway near to junction 22 for Ripponden yesterday.

The cause of the fire is a mystery

Nobody was injured and the vehicle was taken onto the hard shoulder.

Highways England are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

"At about 9am yesterday we had a Highways England traffic officer vehicle and a crew of two traffic officers working along the eastbound M62 just before the exit slip road at junction 22. The traffic officers, who are from our outstation at Milnrow at junction 21 of the motorway, were working to get vehicles, which had lost traction on the hill up to 22, back on the move again. The traffic officer vehicle caught fire during this work. Although no one was harmed the fire did delay the work to get vehicles on the move again. Firefighters from West Yokshire attended the scene and dealt with the fire."

The army has now been called in to help drivers stranded on the M62, which has suffered badly during the cold spell. The motorway will remain closed until this evening.