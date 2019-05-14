Historic Calderdale company enters administration with the loss of 74 jobs

An established Calderdale company which can trace its roots back to the 1800s, has entered administration with the loss of jobs.

Adrian Berry and Clare Boardman, partners at Deloitte LLP, were appointed joint administrators of HW Architectural Ltd, based in Brighouse on May 8, 2019.

The business designs, manufactures and installs aluminium frame window systems and curtain walling for supply into the construction industry employing 82 people.

Due to the contractual nature of the business, the administrators do not anticipate a sale of the business is possible and therefore the business unfortunately will cease trading with immediate effect, resulting in 74 of the company’s employee being made redundant.

Adrian Berry said: “HW Architectural incurred significant losses on a large and challenging contract in 2018 and had subsequently seen delays in order intake arising from challenging market conditions.

"This combination was too much for the business to withstand, and the directors were left with no other option than to appoint administrators to the business.”

According to its website, HW Architectural was founded as Helliwell Patent Glazing and moved to its site in Brighouse in 1880.

In 2001, the management bought out HW Architectural from Heywood Williams Group.

The company worked on projects including The John Smith's Stadium, Brighouse Bus Station, City Point in Leeds and the Oastler Building in Huddersfield.