Historic Halifax mill converted into 60 apartments in £7m project

An historic mill in Halifax built in the 1800s has been transformed into a £7M residential development.

READ MORE:The £7m transformation of a derelict Halifax mill into luxury apartments in pictures



Martin’s Mill has been converted by Mandale Homes into 60 new apartments and has been unveiled today by the Stockton developer.

Councillors from the strategic housing and regeneration team at Calderdale Council and key stakeholders wiere given a tour of the residential scheme, the biggest project delivered by Mandale Homes in Yorkshire.

Richard Harriman, Sales Director, Mandale Homes said: “We are delighted to complete the regeneration of Martin’s Mill in Halifax into homes for local people.

"Halifax is an old town that is reinventing itself and it has been a privilege to work with Calderdale Council and local stakeholders to be able to deliver a residential scheme that turns its past into its future. We believe the scheme will appeal to young property buyers looking for town centre living.

“The Council’s vision for the town has seen some amazing schemes, not least of which is the multi-million pound transformation of The Piece Hall.

"The overarching theme for the town is development that suits the sense of what the Halifax community wants to be: lifestyle-oriented and blending old with new – we know our new apartments meet this image and will have real buyer appeal.”

The former 19th Century, six storey mill is located between Pellon Lane and Richmond Road and has been converted into 45 one bed apartments and 15 two bed apartments with parking for 29 residents.

The development overlooks Halifax town centre and the Shibden Valley countryside.

Working in close collaboration with the regeneration team at Calderdale Council, Mandale Homes has brought a locally important building back into use by delivering modern living with historic character and further building on the town’s ongoing renaissance.