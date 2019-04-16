Historic Halifax mill to go under the hammer at auction

A historic mill that was part of the Dean Clough estate is set to go under the hammer at an auction this month.

Marshalls Mill is a Grade II listed five storey mill built in natural stone with double pitch slated rood.

The mill extends to 9,200 ft over five floors and due to the sloping nature of the site three of these levels have ground floor access.

The property has planning and listed building consent for conversion to provide eight two bedroom apartments with parking facilities.

Walker Singleton Chartered Surveyrors have put a guide price of £150,000 - £175,000 on the mill when it goes to auction on April 25 at the Cedar Court Hotel at Ainley Top.

History of Marhsalls Mill

According to Historic England the property belonged to John Rayner of Cross Hill House back in 1844.

The warehouse was in multiple occupancy by tenants and was rated in three parts.

Elements of the structural design of the building suggest that it was probably designed by a local architect, Richard Horsfall, who was responsible for a number of industrial buildings in Halifax.



Raynor's estate was bought by Thomas Holmes who owned the Dean Clough Dyeworks, and his trustees continued to hold the warehouse until the 20th century.

The warehouse was used as part of the Dyeworks operation initially, but by 1866 there was a beershop on the ground floor which later extended into upper floors with the addition of a refreshment room and practise room.

It was sold to J Marshall & Sons, slaters and plasterers, in 1948, though it was occupied in part at least by the Halifax Sack Works.

The building eventually passed into the Dean Clough estate in 1990.