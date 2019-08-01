Historic mill to be demolished after major fire

The old Walkley Clogs building in Mytholmroyd will be demolished after being damaged in a major fire this evening (Thursday).

15 fire engines from around West Yorkshire were called to the scene of the fire on Burnley Road at about 5.45pm.

Calderdale Council has announced that due to damage sustained in the blaze, the building will be demolished.

Motorists face diversions as the A646 Burnley Road will remain closed until at least Saturday to allow the demolition work to be carried out.

A council spokesperson said: "West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and our highways teams are at Walkley Clogs with building control and structural engineers to carry out a demolition, following a large fire earlier today, meaning Burnley Road will remain closed tonight and all day tomorrow.

"Partial closure on Saturday is possible depending on how the demolition goes."