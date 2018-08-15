Holly praises ‘outstanding volunteers’ at Search and Rescue Team

Halifax MP Holly Lynch has praised the work of the Calder Valley Search And Rescue Team (CVSRT) volunteers after joining their team training session this week.

At the training at Blackstone Edge at the top of Cragg Vale, CVSRT members had the opportunity to practice various techniques for casualty handling, medical kit protocol and radio communications.

Ms Lynch came along to meet team members and learn more about the voluntary work they do in support of the statutory emergency services and the local community. She saw demonstrations including the safe removal of a helmet from a casualty, demonstrated by CVSRT Doctor Rebecca Isles.

Speaking after the session, Ms Lynch said: “It was great to be out with the Calder Valley Search And Rescue Team again this week. They’re an outstanding bunch of volunteers with an incredible collective skill set.

“They train hard to make sure they can deal with almost anything and it’s always a privilege to see them in action.”