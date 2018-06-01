Hollywood action star heading to Halifax barbers to shoot Guy Ritchie film

A Hipperholme barbers is set to welcome a Hollywood superstar and feature in the latest blockbuster film being made Guy Ritchie.

Filming is due to take place at Wayne Anthony Barbers on Halifax Road for the new film Toff Guys that will star action man Jason Statham.

Wayne said he received a phone call a couple of months ago and thought it was a wind up at first.

“I got a call from the production team and I really didn’t think it was true. I thought it was one of my mates.

“But the more they talked about it saying it was a Guy Ritchie production and they had seen the barbers online and knew they could get all the equipment in I started to realise it was the real deal.”

Wayne who has running his business in Hipperholme for the last five years said he thinks the filming company had seen the story about them winning the barbers of the year award in Yorkshire.

The film company were looking for a cool barbers shop.

“We have been here five years and we have done a lot with the style of the shop to keep it very cool and hipster and that is what the film company was looking for.”

Wayne’s 1954 Chevy Sedan which he brought over from Texas is also set to feature in the film along with possibly Wayne himself as an extra.

“I brought the car back from Texas and spent about five months doing it up. The production team saw the car and the story behind it.

Guy Ritchie has produced movies like ‘Snatch’ and ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’. His recent projects include ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’, ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

Toff Guys is being described as an combination of Sexy Beast and Downton Abbey and tells the story of a very English drug lord attempting to cash out on his highly profitable empire by selling it off to a American dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.