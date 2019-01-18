Home Bargains quietly helps autistic shoppers thanks to an hour’s peace

discount retailer Home Bargains, which has a store on Pellon Lane, Halifax, has introduced a weekly quiet hour to create a calmer environment for shoppers with autism.

The quiet shopping hour takes place every Saturday between 9am and 10am. Music at the stores is turned off and its tannoy set aside, used for urgent announcements only.

The initiative was created in conjunction with The National Autistic Society which has advised on creating the ideal environment for shoppers with autism.

Those who suffer from autism can find loud noises and sudden movements distressing.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “Home Bargains stores can be busy places which can be overwhelming for people with autism. We have created the quieter and calmer environment to enable all of our customers to have an enjoyable and relaxing shopping experience.”

Tom Purser, head of campaigns at the National Autistic Society, said: “We are very pleased to hear that Home Bargains is introducing a quiet hour into its stores to make shopping a little easier for autistic people and their families.”