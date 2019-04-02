Home-start Calderdale to close its doors after 20 years

A local charity is closing it doors this month after funding from Calderdale Council ceased from April 2019.

Home-Start Calderdale has been supporting families with young children for nearly 20 years, but will no longer do so after April 30.

Home-Start Calderdale has worked with 1,500 families and 700 volunteers over two decades, visiting struggling families once a week to offer a listening ear and a helping hand.

Volunteers all have parenting experience themselves, and use this experience to offer help and advice in a supportive and non-judgemental way.

The charity has been funded by various organisations over the years, including Calderdale CCG and Calderdale Council, as well as grants from the Lottery and donations from local businesses.

This year none of these bodies have agreed to fund the organisation. As a result, the invaluable help and support for families will end.

Pam Burton, Chair of Trustees at Home-Start Calderdale said: “This is a terribly sad time for Calderdale and for local families. The decision to cease funding Home-Start Calderdale will have long-term effects on local children and local communities, not to mention the 50 families who will stop getting visits from the end of March and the 50 volunteers who gave their time for free last year to make life a little better for someone else.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of our journey – without the staff, volunteers, families and our other supporters we would not have been able to make the difference that we have.

“The passion, expertise and kindness of staff and volunteers has inspired me every day. With people like this in our borough, I am sure that this will not be the end of family peer support and I hope we can find another way to make sure families get the help they so desperately need.”

A celebration and farewell event will be held at Square Chapel on April 26. Anyone who has even been involved with Home-Start or wants to show their appreciation is welcome to attend.

To confirm your attendance email info@homestartcalderdale.org.uk.

One of Home-Start Calderdale’s Trustees is looking to hold an event on the future of family peer support to explore options for a new organisation that could continue the spirit of Home-Start Calderdale.

If you would like to be involved in an event looking at the future of family peer support in Calderdale, please contact Rebecca.godar@gmail.com.

